EC’s improved pass rate masks lost numbers
Opposition parties and Equal Education point to large dropout rates and ‘culling’
Both celebratory fanfare and an outcry has followed the announcement that the Eastern Cape matric pass rate has shot up 5.6% from 65% to 70.6%.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.