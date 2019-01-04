Five times thieves made off with livestock

Newly-wed presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko is the latest victim of stock theft.

The fear of stock theft is real and justified, not just for farmers, but also for families who receive live cows for lobola, as is evident in these five instances in which thieves made off with livestock.

Thieves unfazed by “ancestors’ wrath”

The family of newly-wed presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko says the men who stole 24 cattle that were given to the family as lobola for her “had no respect for the sacredness of lobola”.

According to SowetanLIVE, the cows were stolen while grazing in a nearby field on December 27 2018.