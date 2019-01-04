NSFAS students being targeted by phishing scams

First-time applicants‚ returning and continuing students have been targeted in phishing email and text message scams that aim to compromise personal data‚ the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has warned. The scams have been spotted over the past two weeks. NSFAS said it identified scams in which fraudsters lured students into providing confidential information via a link to a site controlled by the attackers.