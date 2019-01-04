If there's one thing we should know by now‚ it is that children are the future.

These kids - who sure look like stars in the making - gave us such warm feels with their dance attempts‚ that we couldn't help but smile all the way into 2019.

That time we all learnt that Elvis Presley may have died‚ but he also multiplied...A video of an eight-year-old Kempton Park schoolboy dancing has gone viral‚ with over 300‚000 views so far.

Joshua Ziervogel is a student at Laerskool Van RiebeeckPark Primary and was the lead in a school production. His performance to Redfoo's Juicy Wiggle has drawn major applause‚ with many comparing his dance moves to Elvis.