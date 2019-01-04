News

WATCH | Two migrants hid inside mattresses to make their way to Europe

By Odwa Mjo - 04 January 2019
Two men hid inside mattresses to try to cross from North Africa to Europe.
Image: via YouTube/ zidyboby

Two men hid inside matresses to make their way from Africa to Europe.

A video of two migrants being removed from mattresses on top of a car while attempting to cross from North Africa to Spain has been shared on Twitter.

The video, shared by Spanish senator Jon Inarritu, shows two mattresses being lifted off the roof of a car. Guides then cut them open and two men emerged from  inside of the mattresses.

The men were caught in Melilla, a Spanish city on the coast of North Africa, which shares a border with Morocco. 

According to Sky News, the men were in good health and did not need medical assistance. The driver of the vehicle which transported the mattresses fled to Morocco before being arrested. 

According to Independent, more than 100,000 migrants from Africa and the Middle East  had made their way to southern Europe using illegal routes, with 2,262 reported dead or missing in their attempts to make the crossing. 

