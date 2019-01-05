Matric Results: Western Cape might not be top, but it's in a class of its own, says MEC

“The real matric pass rate factors in the retention rate,” said Schäfer, pointing out that the Western Cape retention rate of 62.9% beat Gauteng, which came second with 49.67%, by more than 13 percentage points.

Free State, which was second in the matric ranking, is bottom of Schäfer’s retention rate table, with 40%.

“The Western Cape government has always maintained that indicators of quality go well beyond the overall pass rate,” said the MEC.

“We focus on the quality of the passes and the retention of as many learners as possible in the school system so that we can ensure the best possible opportunities for our young people.”