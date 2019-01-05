Warnings to DR Congo mount as election deadline looms

Europe and Africa heaped pressure on DR Congo on Friday, urging it to respect voters' wishes in key presidential elections as a deadline for unveiling the outcome loomed.

Expectations are mounting that electoral overseers will delay publication of provisional results due by Sunday -- a move likely to add to tensions in the notoriously unstable country.

"The Democratic Republic of Congo is at a historic moment toward a democratic transition," the European Union said.

It called on the authorities "to ensure the upcoming results conform with the Congolese people's vote".

A similar appeal was made by the African Union after it was briefed by the head of an 80-member AU election monitoring team.

"Respect of the election results is crucial," AU Commission chief Faki Mahamat tweeted.

On Thursday, the United States called on the DRC to release "accurate" results and warned of sanctions against election violators.

"Those who undermine the democratic process, threaten the peace, security or stability of the DRC, or benefit from corruption may find themselves not welcome in the United States and cut off from the US financial system," the State Department said.