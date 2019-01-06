Solar looks brighter than Eskom

Though initial outlay is pricey, lithium batteries have cut running costs

“Sunshine is free, and in South Africa it’s reliable, aside from the odd rainy day,” said Carl Muller of MullerKonsult. Muller is an East London-based accountant and has worked in the industry for nearly a decade. “Sunshine electricity, or photovoltaic [PV] is initially investment expensive, but after that it’s free, and a profitable investment,” Muller said.