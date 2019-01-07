BLF leader accused of stealing painting
An Eastern Cape artist who “sold” a painting for R1,800 to Black First Land First provincial chair Mawethu Ngxishe travelled more than 80km to withdraw the money – only to find out the politician had only deposited R50. Fikile Jonas, 59, who rents a two-roomed house at Ngxishe’s rural home in Hamburg, said the BLF leader had promised to transfer the money via the Shoprite money market late last month.
