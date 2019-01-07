Edward Zuma takes on Oprah Winfrey and other Global Citizen celebrities

Edward Zuma has taken aim at Oprah Winfrey and a host of other celebrities for their “support” of Cyril Ramaphosa at the Global Citizen Festival concert in December 2018. In an open letter‚ disseminated via Whatsapp‚ Jacob Zuma’s son said Winfrey and a host of international headliners had only endorsed Ramaphosa and not the ANC.