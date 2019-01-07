Maimane wants Ramaphosa to cut off state funding of Zuma's legal fees
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has penned a letter to Cyril Ramaphosa requesting that the president immediately cancel a long-standing deal which agreed that the state would foot the bill for Jacob Zuma's legal battles. This comes after the North Gauteng High Court last year ruled that the presidency is not liable for the former president's legal bills in respect to the Arms Deal matter‚ in which Zuma faces 783 counts of fraud‚ corruption and racketeering.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.