Major boost for rural roads infrastructure

Eastern Cape transport, safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana has announced several projects that will create accessible roads for rural communities, including a tarred road leading to Canzibe hospital which the community of Ngqeleni has been asking for for years. Tikana was speaking at a media briefing in Mthatha on Monday where she was giving an update on the challenges facing the transport infrastructure with particular focus on rural roads.