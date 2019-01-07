Major boost for rural roads infrastructure
Eastern Cape transport, safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana has announced several projects that will create accessible roads for rural communities, including a tarred road leading to Canzibe hospital which the community of Ngqeleni has been asking for for years. Tikana was speaking at a media briefing in Mthatha on Monday where she was giving an update on the challenges facing the transport infrastructure with particular focus on rural roads.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.