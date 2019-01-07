Mayor loses two sons in road accident

The annual carnage on the province’s roads has now claimed the lives of OR Tambo district mayor Nomakhosazana Meth’s two sons, Bradley Meth, 18, and Ndiphelele Diko, 21, bringing the festive season’s death toll to 203. Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed Meth’s two sons had been travelling north on the N2 with two others at Payne location near Mthatha in the early hours of Saturday when the accident occurred.