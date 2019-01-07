Police seize drugs‚ illegal cigarettes worth more than R1m in first week of 2019
The South African Police Service (Saps) hit the ground running in the first week of 2019‚ confiscating drugs and illegal cigarettes with a street value of more than R1m. On January 4 the police seized about R700‚000 worth of Cat and crystal meth in Willows‚ Bloemfontein‚ as part of its war on drugs.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.