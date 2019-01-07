Police seize drugs‚ illegal cigarettes worth more than R1m in first week of 2019

The South African Police Service (Saps) hit the ground running in the first week of 2019‚ confiscating drugs and illegal cigarettes with a street value of more than R1m. On January 4 the police seized about R700‚000 worth of Cat and crystal meth in Willows‚ Bloemfontein‚ as part of its war on drugs.