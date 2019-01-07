SA outraged while Food Lovers insists 'rat in salad' is not the norm

The practice of food retailers leaving food uncovered in their displays is widespread‚ but unacceptable‚ says a food science consultant with more than 40 years' experience in the food industry. “It’s just a bad habit‚” says Johannesburg-based Nigel Sunley‚ responding to the video of the rat nibbling on a salad in Food Lover’s Market’s Diepkloof Square branch.