Woman linked to kidnapping to try for bail

A woman, 21, nabbed for the kidnapping of Southernwood toddler Kamvelihle “Kamva” Ncwadi, 2, will apply for bail on Tuesday. The woman, who is not being named at this stage, appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday, where the case was postponed for a formal bail application, said police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala.