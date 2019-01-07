Woman linked to kidnapping to try for bail
A woman, 21, nabbed for the kidnapping of Southernwood toddler Kamvelihle “Kamva” Ncwadi, 2, will apply for bail on Tuesday. The woman, who is not being named at this stage, appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday, where the case was postponed for a formal bail application, said police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.