11th-hour rush before school

In Mthatha it’s uniforms, in East London the panic is for places in class

While long queues snaked down Nelson Mandela Drive in Mthatha on Tuesday as hundreds of parents made a last-minute dash for school uniforms, scores of parents in East London were still hoping to secure places in school for their children. Eastern Cape Shoes and Schoolwear owner Jay Naidoo said the queues in Mthatha started at the beginning of the month.