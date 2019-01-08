4 killed and 12 seriously hurt as taxi ‘side-swiped’

A small sedan, suddenly facing an oncoming car while apparently overtaking on a blind rise, “side-swiped” the full minibus taxi it was overtaking, forcing it off the road and killing four people in it. Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the accident happened on the N2 between KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere) and Qumbu at 12.