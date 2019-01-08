706KG cocaine seized on ship

Hawks, tipped off by Interpol, find drugs right at the bottom, below 3,669 other containers

One of South Africa’s biggest ever cocaine busts took place in the Eastern Cape this week. Uncut South American cocaine valued at a gargantuan R720m, believed to be the work of an international drug cartel, was found on the vessel MSC Spain in Port Elizabeth’s Port of Ngqura on Monday morning. The Hawks, tipped off by Interpol, raided the vessel and discovered 706kg of cocaine, all vacuumed-packed and plastic-wrapped in 1kg packets.