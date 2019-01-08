NMU to offer medical studies soon

The recruitment of students for SA’s second post-apartheid medical school at the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) in Port Elizabeth will start soon, with the first batch expected to start classes in January 2020. This was revealed by NMU vice-chancellor Dr Sibongile Mutwa in an exclusive interview. “We are waiting for our final accreditations from the Health Professional Council of South Africa [HPCSA] and the Council for Higher Education.