Robert McBride details ANC vote-buying scandal in court documents

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) believes money from a contract irregularly awarded by the police at an inflated price was to be laundered for the purchasing of votes at the ANC’s national conference in December 2017. It was during the same conference that Cyril Ramaphosa overcame his political opponent Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma by about 200 votes to become the party’s president.