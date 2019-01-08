SA's youth jobless rate world's worst: Not all students equipped with basics in primary school‚ says analyst
An education expert believes a fundamental problem with South Africa's education system is that not all students are equipped with the basics in primary school. This comes after the Spectator Index ranked South Africa's youth unemployment rate as the highest in the world. Of the countries it ranked‚ the Spectator Index said the five countries with the highest youth unemployment were South Africa at 52.
