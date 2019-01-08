Woman, 21, in court for baby kidnapping

Evidence was heard in court that Southernwood toddler Kamvalethu Ncwadi was abducted for money – and child abduction accused Asiphe Cetywayo, 21, was in possession of a large amount of cash just moments before she abducted the two-year-old. This evidence was led by forensic expert and private investigator Leon Nel during the bail application of Cetywayo at the East London magistrate's court on Tuesday.