Woman, 21, in court for baby kidnapping
Evidence was heard in court that Southernwood toddler Kamvalethu Ncwadi was abducted for money – and child abduction accused Asiphe Cetywayo, 21, was in possession of a large amount of cash just moments before she abducted the two-year-old. This evidence was led by forensic expert and private investigator Leon Nel during the bail application of Cetywayo at the East London magistrate's court on Tuesday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.