ANC manifesto will respond to pleas for jobs, says Paul Mashatile
The ANC manifesto will provide solutions to solving unemployment, which the governing party has identified as the biggest problem facing ordinary South Africans.
This is according to ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who was on campaigning in Durban on Wednesday.
Mashatile said the majority of people that ANC leaders had met complained about joblessness.
"You will see when the president unveils the manifesto on Friday … we are nitpicking at real issues and on implementation," he said.
Mashatile was trying to encourage people to attend the ANC’s manifesto launch on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.
He handed out pamphlets and introduced himself to passersby who were unsure of who he was.
Mashatile said the ANC realised that a positive election outcome was possible only if the party was united. He said division in an election year "is not an option".
"There’s a lot of effort on ANC comrades to unite. You may have here and there problems but generally I think the efforts are much bigger and are working," he said.
Mashatile conceded that there were pockets of division in some parts, but he said people were largely committed to working against a dip in support for the party.
He said the 2019 elections would be hard fought. "As you know, there are many new parties springing up," he said.
Mashatile said the people of KwaZulu-Natal told ANC leaders they were relieved that the party was committed to dealing with land redistribution.