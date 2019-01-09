Back to school, but it’s bums on buckets and beer crates for pupils
The department of basic education has admitted it is 1.16 million units of school furniture short across SA
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.