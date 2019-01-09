Contralesa wants jail term for ‘surgeon’
Man sentenced to R8,000 or 2 years in prison for circumcising 15-year-old
Traditional leaders and government responded differently after illegal traditional surgeon Lelethu Zilibele, 34, was sentenced to R8,000 or two years in jail for illegally circumcising a boy of 15 in Ezigodweni near Needs Camp, East London.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.