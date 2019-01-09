News

'It is disappointing that teaching, learning has not yet started': Solly Msimanga chides schools

By Naledi Shange - 09 January 2019
Teaching had not yet started at Klipspruit West Secondary School in Eldorado Park when Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga visited it on Wednesday morning, January 9 2019.
Image: Sowetan LIVE

As social media was flooded with pictures of children attending their first day of school on Wednesday, DA councillor and Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga said it was not smooth sailing at all schools across Gauteng.

Msimanga visited Klipspruit West Secondary School in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg.

"Checking school readiness at Klipspruit West High.  It is disappointing that teaching and learning has not yet started," Msimanga posted on his Twitter page around 11am.

Msimanga said he met the school's governing body members who voiced their concerns about criminal elements affecting learning and teaching at the school. He said extreme overcrowding was also a major problem. 

Last year, Klipspruit West had a rocky start to the year as parents of learners embarked on protests, calling for black teachers to be removed from what they deemed was a coloured school.

In 2017, after similar problems were reported, the SA Human Rights Commission set up an inquiry into the school’s issues.

The Gauteng department of education was not immediately available for comment.

Msimanga said the school was the worst performing in the province, receiving a 43% pass rate. 

Public schools around the country opened on January 9 2018. While many of the children were very excited for their first day at school, some could not hold back the tears.

