'It is disappointing that teaching, learning has not yet started': Solly Msimanga chides schools

Msimanga said he met the school's governing body members who voiced their concerns about criminal elements affecting learning and teaching at the school. He said extreme overcrowding was also a major problem.

Last year, Klipspruit West had a rocky start to the year as parents of learners embarked on protests, calling for black teachers to be removed from what they deemed was a coloured school.

In 2017, after similar problems were reported, the SA Human Rights Commission set up an inquiry into the school’s issues.

The Gauteng department of education was not immediately available for comment.

Msimanga said the school was the worst performing in the province, receiving a 43% pass rate.