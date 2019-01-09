John Bisseker sees double with five sets of twins
An East London school has welcomed its biggest intake of twins yet, with five sets starting Grade 8. The twins will be among 400 newcomers to John Bisseker Senior Secondary School in Parkside. The Daily Dispatch met up with four of the five sets at orientation on Tuesday. They include Giswall and Herswill Peters, Jade and Jady Wentzel, Tianah and Tyrah Botha and Aldin and Alsha Stevens, who all live in Parkside.
