Premier upbeat on readiness of schools in 2019
Every school in the Eastern Cape will have received stationery, school furniture and adequate teachers by January 20, premier Phumulo Masualle promised on Tuesday at a media briefing regarding the 2019 academic year. Every year the province is faced with the same problems: schools complaining about staff shortages or not receiving the ordered stationery before schools open.
