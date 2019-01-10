Expel kids for carrying knives? That reason doesn’t cut it, it seems
Pupils shocked to find they were not allowed back to school this week, and principal has some explaining to do
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.