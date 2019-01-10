From vendor finance to ATM - the rise of Mzwanele Manyi

It's official, Gupta vendor finance beneficiary Mzwanele Manyi has found a new home in the ATM.

The former cabinet spokesperson announced on Wednesday that he had left the "fatigued and captured" ANC for the African Transformation Movement.

Manyi described 2018 as the year that "broke the camel's back" that pushed him out of the governing party.

According to Manyi, the ANC cannot be trusted as it has reneged on its own Nasrec conference resolutions.