Man drowns while helping to save girl in Cape Town

By Nico Gous - 10 January 2019
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

A 29-year-old man drowned on Wednesday January 9 while helping to save a girl near Khayelitsha.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the ocean current drew a 13-year-old girl deeper into the ocean around 4:30pm near the Wolfgat Nature Reserve in False Bay.

“A 29-year-old man from Mitchells Plain bravely went to her rescue and also got into difficulty. Another bystander then also went in and he also got into difficulty. The girl and one of the men managed to make it back to shore but the 29-year-old tragically drowned,” he said.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Strandfontein station commander Vaughn Seconds said: “Despite extensive efforts by paramedics to resuscitate the man, sadly he was declared deceased on the scene.”

Seconds said paramedics took the girl and the other man, who is in his 30s, to hospital. They were stable, having suffered "non-fatal drowning symptoms”.

The police have opened an inquest docket.

