News

Suspect in murder of Pitch Black Afro's wife to appear in court

The case was moved to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday

By Karishma Thakurdin - 10 January 2019

The suspect who was arrested by police is set to make his first appearance.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Does 1 Beer = 1 Glass of Wine = 1 Shot of Hard Liquor? The Math of a Standard ...
Tons of smiles and loads of tears — kids' first day at school
X