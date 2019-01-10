Suspect in murder of Pitch Black Afro's wife to appear in court
The case was moved to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday
The suspect who was arrested by police is set to make his first appearance.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.