Centane granny bites alleged rapist
A Centane granny has been lauded by the police for her bravery after biting her attacker during an alleged rape incident. The Butterworth family violence and child protection unit this week arrested a 20-year-old man for the alleged rape of a 70-year-old woman who was sleeping alone in her home in Nxaxho village.
