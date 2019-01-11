Pregnant child snatcher accused refused bail
Investigator says unemployed woman poses flight risk, sporting many aliases
Seven-month pregnant child snatcher accused Asiphe Cetywayo was on Friday denied bail by the East London magistrate’s court.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.