Solar plant to offer jobs, cheaper power
Berlin project set to be completed by end of 2020
At least 1,000 jobs will be created in Buffalo City Metro when a R1.3bn 60 megawatt solar energy plant is built in the small town of Berlin in 2019 to lift some pressure from the troubled Eskom power grid.
