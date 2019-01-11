Twitter not buying Bheki Cele's new Senzo Meyiwa murder deadline
Social media has reacted with scepticism at police minister Bheki Cele's claim that police will bring those responsible for Senzo Meyiwa's murder to book by Christmas.
Cele promised in an eNCA Crime Watch interview on Thursday that police would meet the deadline: “I’m putting my head on the block on this… Definitely it will be before Christmas... Even before Easter, that matter will have to be resolved."
South Africans, particularly soccer fans, have long lamented Meyiwa’s unsolved murder, going as far as saying it was a cold case. So they were understandably sceptical about the new deadline, with some saying the minister should stop getting their - and the Meyiwa family’s - hopes up.
Cele told the eNCA: “I said as I came here I’m putting my head on the block on this. I still maintain that, so the space is there. The Senzo Meyiwa matter is going to be resolved in not a very distant future.”
Twitter was not convinced:
Police minister Bheki Cele has vowed to solve Senzo Meyiwa case before Christmas this year...what a joke!!! The murder happened in 2014, it’s been long overdue— MonatellyMag (@Sharx515) January 10, 2019
It doesn't take a genius to figure out that the person who killed Senzo has influential connections. It doesn't make sense that a murder that took place with witnesses present has taken so many years & still needs another year to solve. The hand that killed Senzo is connected!?— Rev TapsD (@Taps_D) January 10, 2019
Which Christmas? #CeleOnCrimeWatch must not play marbles with Citizens. @SAPoliceService and other law enforcement agencies have dismally failed to solve the #SenzoMeyiwa case. This is one bad legacy they must live with. @SAfmRadio @GwalaBnews— Nkosinathi Walls (@NkosinathiWalls) January 10, 2019
After the return of pic.twitter.com/P8B0p0RJqn— #TeamNyovest_Follow4Follow??? (@Da_PrinceAdoons) January 10, 2019
Really all this recycling of old faces and we think there’s going to be a change? Crime is even worse right now. We need to choose strong, capable leaders based on merit Not by popularity contest.— Oluwaseun ???? (@Lebogangkk) January 10, 2019