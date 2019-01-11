News

Twitter not buying Bheki Cele's new Senzo Meyiwa murder deadline

By Ntokozo Miya - 11 January 2019
Police minister Bheki Cele has promised to solve the Senzo Meyiwa murder case by Easter 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

Social media has reacted with scepticism at police minister Bheki Cele's claim that police will bring those responsible for Senzo Meyiwa's murder to book by Christmas.

Cele promised in an eNCA Crime Watch interview on Thursday that police would meet the deadline: “I’m putting my head on the block on this… Definitely it will be before Christmas... Even before Easter, that matter will have to be resolved."

South Africans, particularly soccer fans, have long lamented Meyiwa’s unsolved murder, going as far as saying it was a cold case. So they were understandably sceptical about the new deadline, with some saying the minister should stop getting their - and the Meyiwa family’s - hopes up. 

Cele told the eNCA: “I said as I came here I’m putting my head on the block on this. I still maintain that, so the space is there. The Senzo Meyiwa matter is going to be resolved in not a very distant future.”

Twitter was not convinced:

