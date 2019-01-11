News

Zebra good for cattle grazing

Anyone who sees ‘ownerless’ male near Macleantown must contact SPCA

PREMIUM
By John Harvey - 11 January 2019

A young free-ranging zebra male that has been spotted grazing happily alongside cattle in the Macleantown area could potentially be beneficial to livestock.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'He didn't want to go' - But baby seal's release ends in success
North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
X