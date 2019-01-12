EFF assists mother in struggle to enrol pupil
An East London mother who said she had battled to get her child enrolled at Stirling Primary School, eventually called on the EFF for support.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.