Ramaphosa promises to prioritise Mzimvubu Water Project
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the much-awaited multi-billion rand Mzimvubu water catchment project will become a priority if the party wins the May election.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.