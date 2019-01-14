ANC councillor pays back stokvel money

Embattled ANC Eastern Cape Ndlambe councillor Mbuyiseli Yali, accused of stealing R92,000 from a local stokvel in Port Alfred, has paid back the money after his own party ordered him to do so. ANC Sarah Baartman regional secretary Johannes Hobbs said the ANC regional executive committee (REC) instructed Yali, 37, to pay back the money.