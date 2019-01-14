ANC councillor pays back stokvel money
Embattled ANC Eastern Cape Ndlambe councillor Mbuyiseli Yali, accused of stealing R92,000 from a local stokvel in Port Alfred, has paid back the money after his own party ordered him to do so. ANC Sarah Baartman regional secretary Johannes Hobbs said the ANC regional executive committee (REC) instructed Yali, 37, to pay back the money.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.