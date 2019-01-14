Please turn off your phone or switch them to silent: parliament’s home affairs portfolio committee chairperson Hlomani Chauke wants the home affairs department to consider banning frontline staff from using cellphones during working hours.

“This is because of the numerous complaints the committee has received from the public about delays at home affairs offices.”

As a result‚ home affairs minister Siyabonga Cwele and acting director-general Thulani Mavuso will be invited to the committee’s first meeting of the year to give an update on measures implemented to resolve the delays.

Chauke said it was “unacceptable” for the public to spend “excessive amounts of time at home affairs offices while officials spend a disproportionate amount of time busy with their cellphones“.

“Officials are primarily employed to offer a service and the complaints point to dereliction of duty by some officials‚ yet they continue to draw a salary.”