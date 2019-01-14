EL police arrest 4 men on marijuana charges
East London Crime Police arrested four male suspects accused of drug dealing and distribution over the weekend. All four arrests happened on Saturday. In Quigney, police arrested two suspects, aged 19 and 30, for dealing in marijuana after 4.5kg of dagga was confiscated.In a separate incident, Beacon Bay police spotted a 17-year-old suspect selling dagga in Nompumelelo township, who then led them to the dealer he was working for.
