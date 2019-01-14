“At 10:26 am on Sunday morning Netcare 911 responded to reports of a child who was injured at a residence in Montclair‚ Durban.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a four-year-old [boy] had been crushed by a garage door‚” said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

“The child was assessed by an advanced life support paramedic and found to have no signs of life. [He was] tragically declared deceased at the scene‚” he said.

Circumstances leading up to the incident would be investigated by the police who were at the scene‚ Herbst added.



TMG Digital.