Four-year-old crushed to death by garage door in Durban

By Timeslive - 14 January 2019
Netcare 911 responded to reports of a four-year-old boy who was crushed to death by a garage door in Montclair, Durban.
“At 10:26 am on Sunday morning Netcare 911 responded to reports of a child who was injured at a residence in Montclair‚ Durban.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a four-year-old [boy] had been crushed by a garage door‚” said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

“The child was assessed by an advanced life support paramedic and found to have no signs of life. [He was] tragically declared deceased at the scene‚” he said.

Circumstances leading up to the incident would be investigated by the police who were at the scene‚ Herbst added.


