Masualle to help pay fees for Ndaliso’s top pupils
Premier delivers new furniture, warns pupils not to destroy schools
Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle has committed to dig deep in his own pocket and help educate top achievers at a rural school. Masualle promised to assist the parents of top achievers in Grades 10, 11 and 12 at Ndaliso Senior Secondary School in Flagstaff, with their children’s education costs.
