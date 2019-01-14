Sangoma case underway in Mbizana court

At midnight every night before his arrest Mbizana sangoma Olwethu Mbalwa, who is accused of murdering schoolgirl Sinoyolo Mgaga in 2017and using her body parts to make muti, would go outside to blow a whistle to evoke the spirit of his ancestors to the girl's grave. This was heard on Tuesday by the Mthatha High Court sitting in Mbizana.