Some rain forecast for Eastern Cape region
Some rain forecast for Eastern Cape region East London residents can look forward to partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain forecast for Monday, with a maximum temperature of 27°C.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.