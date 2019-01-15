Court hears horrifying details of muti murder

Chilling testimony of policeman heard in Mthatha High Court

Chilling evidence of how Mbizana sangoma Olwethu Mbalwa allegedly murdered schoolgirl Sinoyolo Mgaga in 2017, beheaded her and dismembered her to use her body parts for muti, was heard in the Mthatha High Court sitting in Mbizana on Monday. Judge Buyiswa Majiki was told that the discovery of the mutilated body of the Grade 10 pupil, 17, on October 15 2017, at KwaNikhwe village in Mbizana, came after Mbalwa was approached by the teen’s aunt, who wanted muti that would make her rich.