Court hears horrifying details of muti murder
Chilling testimony of policeman heard in Mthatha High Court
Chilling evidence of how Mbizana sangoma Olwethu Mbalwa allegedly murdered schoolgirl Sinoyolo Mgaga in 2017, beheaded her and dismembered her to use her body parts for muti, was heard in the Mthatha High Court sitting in Mbizana on Monday. Judge Buyiswa Majiki was told that the discovery of the mutilated body of the Grade 10 pupil, 17, on October 15 2017, at KwaNikhwe village in Mbizana, came after Mbalwa was approached by the teen’s aunt, who wanted muti that would make her rich.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.