Nomvula Mokonyane tells haters to leave Zodwa alone

Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane has come to the defence of Zodwa Wabantu calling on the nation to stop judging the dancer.

Zodwa’s provocative fashion sense and racy dance moves have resulted in her being banned from some African countries and she’s even been a topic of parliamentary debates across the continent.

The minister who recently bumped into Zodwa at Eyadini in Durban had a clear message for those who shot down the star.