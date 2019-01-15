Peddie doctor in court for attempted murder of boyfriend

An Eastern Cape doctor will spend a week in jail after her attempted murder case was postponed to next week. Dr Sibongile Mpepandaba, 49, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man, believed to be her boyfriend, at her Peddie home, which doubles as a surgery. Mpepandaba appeared at the Peddie magistrate’s court on Monday.