Peddie doctor in court for attempted murder of boyfriend
An Eastern Cape doctor will spend a week in jail after her attempted murder case was postponed to next week. Dr Sibongile Mpepandaba, 49, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man, believed to be her boyfriend, at her Peddie home, which doubles as a surgery. Mpepandaba appeared at the Peddie magistrate’s court on Monday.
